Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) (LON:JET) Given a £129.78 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £129.78 ($169.56) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) (LON:JET) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 9,900 ($129.34) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a £122 ($159.39) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £122 ($159.39) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) from £113.50 ($148.29) to £117.80 ($153.91) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of £110.29 ($144.09).

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) stock opened at GBX 8,372 ($109.38) on Thursday. Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. has a 1 year low of GBX 5,345 ($69.83) and a 1 year high of £100.50 ($131.30). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8,251.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8,476.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L)

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

