K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) (TSE:KNT) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.92

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) (TSE:KNT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$8.92 and last traded at C$8.87, with a volume of 104044 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.58.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KNT. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.25 target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Get K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$1.93 billion and a PE ratio of 34.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) (TSE:KNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$47.45 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that K92 Mining Inc. will post 0.4473086 EPS for the current year.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) Company Profile (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.