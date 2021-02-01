Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA)’s share price rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.08 and last traded at $6.81. Approximately 317,467 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 161,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.47.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.85. The stock has a market cap of $303.18 million, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Kamada had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $35.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.49 million. Analysts anticipate that Kamada Ltd. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMDA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kamada in the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kamada in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Kamada in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Kamada by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 34,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kamada in the 3rd quarter worth about $793,000. 14.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA)

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

