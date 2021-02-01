KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Short Interest Update

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,800 shares, a decline of 57.7% from the December 31st total of 342,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in KB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in KB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 13.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in KB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 19.1% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE:KB traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.14. The company had a trading volume of 307,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,267. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.29. KB Financial Group has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $43.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The bank reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 19.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KB Financial Group will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

