KB Home (KBH) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 3rd

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the construction company on Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 3rd.

KB Home has increased its dividend payment by 320.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. KB Home has a payout ratio of 11.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect KB Home to earn $5.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.2%.

KBH opened at $41.64 on Monday. KB Home has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $43.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.90.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 11th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.19. KB Home had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 173,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $5,886,945.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,161,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,372,731.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 123,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $4,473,057.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,178,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,662,404.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 379,787 shares of company stock valued at $13,869,365. Insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Wedbush raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.47.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

