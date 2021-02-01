Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kearny Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.14. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kearny Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 17.45%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Kearny Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

NASDAQ:KRNY opened at $10.35 on Monday. Kearny Financial has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $13.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.74.

In other Kearny Financial news, Director Theodore J. Aanensen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $26,100.00. Also, EVP Patrick M. Joyce sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $30,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRNY. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 47.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,644 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 33,960 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 505,969 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 45.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 839,708 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,869,000 after acquiring an additional 262,749 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial in the second quarter worth about $420,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 15.4% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 69,549 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

