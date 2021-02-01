Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Price Up 29.9% This Week

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. In the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded up 29.9% against the U.S. dollar. Keep3rV1 has a total market cap of $76.49 million and approximately $18.17 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep3rV1 token can now be bought for approximately $382.43 or 0.01134930 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00047832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.76 or 0.00153608 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00067951 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.45 or 0.00265455 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00066618 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00038975 BTC.

About Keep3rV1

Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 tokens. The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a. The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network.

Keep3rV1 Token Trading

Keep3rV1 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep3rV1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep3rV1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

