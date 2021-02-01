KeeperDAO Price Up 24.1% Over Last 7 Days (ROOK)

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 1st. During the last seven days, KeeperDAO has traded 24.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. KeeperDAO has a total market cap of $17.03 million and $11.28 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KeeperDAO token can now be bought for approximately $467.53 or 0.01366216 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00047069 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.93 or 0.00142985 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.95 or 0.00262851 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00065541 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00066629 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00037932 BTC.

KeeperDAO Token Profile

KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,430 tokens. KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com.

KeeperDAO Token Trading

KeeperDAO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

