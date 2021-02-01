Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, a drop of 51.3% from the December 31st total of 95,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Kemira Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of KOYJF stock remained flat at $$14.55 during trading hours on Monday. Kemira Oyj has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $14.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.85.

Kemira Oyj Company Profile

Kemira Oyj operates as a chemicals company in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Pulp & Paper and Industry & Water. The Pulp & Paper segment develops and commercializes pulp, paper, and packaging chemicals, as well as a range of products for paper wet-end, including packaging and board, and tissue products.

