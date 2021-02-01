Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) a €60.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €57.35 ($67.47).

DAI opened at €58.12 ($68.38) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €57.61 and its 200-day moving average is €49.24. Daimler AG has a 1-year low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 1-year high of €60.15 ($70.76). The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.66. The company has a market cap of $62.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,004.14.

Daimler AG (DAI.F) Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

