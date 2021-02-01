Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 6,065 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) by 6,738.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RYU. Old Port Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $363,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 15,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYU opened at $98.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.87 and a 200-day moving average of $98.31. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $70.27 and a 12 month high of $115.70.

