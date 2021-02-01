Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $666,000 Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 9,556.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1,796.9% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

DLTR opened at $101.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $115.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.19.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.89.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 7,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $842,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $112.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,768. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 84,474 shares of company stock worth $9,464,890 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

