Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 6,726.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,256 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its stake in Ross Stores by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,000,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $373,280,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,277,830 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $305,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,565 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,656,704 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $247,924,000 after purchasing an additional 53,547 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,335,068 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $217,909,000 after purchasing an additional 24,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,239,283 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $208,970,000 after purchasing an additional 317,667 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROST. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.09.

Ross Stores stock opened at $111.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 132.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.30 and a 52-week high of $124.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.90.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

