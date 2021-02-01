Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 52.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,359 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 20.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,974,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,749 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 44.8% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,444,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 99.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 718,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,727,000 after purchasing an additional 357,593 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the second quarter valued at $8,226,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 95.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 469,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,581,000 after purchasing an additional 229,407 shares in the last quarter. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Carlyle Group news, insider David M. Rubenstein sold 750,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $21,787,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,249,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,352,158.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $54,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several research firms have issued reports on CG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised shares of The Carlyle Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $32.27 on Monday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.21 and a 12-month high of $34.79. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $496.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

