Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $604,000 in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 49,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,287,000. Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,789,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,692,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,692,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 295,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 123,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LAC opened at $19.71 on Monday. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.27 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 15.34 and a current ratio of 15.34.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Lithium Americas from $12.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Roth Capital cut Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.25 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Lithium Americas from $11.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lithium Americas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

