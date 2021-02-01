Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 25,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 440.0% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 58,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 48,005 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

NASDAQ FTXL opened at $61.18 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.34. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.47 and a fifty-two week high of $68.24.

