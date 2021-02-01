Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 6,380 Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FTSD. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $24,713,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 132,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,658,000 after buying an additional 21,930 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,845,000 after buying an additional 36,042 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,107,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period.

Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF stock opened at $95.70 on Monday. Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF has a 1 year low of $92.16 and a 1 year high of $99.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.80.

