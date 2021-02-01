Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes $632,000 Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 683 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 19,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1,039.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,433,000. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 2,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $899.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a PE ratio of 120.77 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $895.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $852.30. The company has a quick ratio of 16.35, a current ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $500.24 and a 12 month high of $951.18.

CSGP has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist raised their target price on CoStar Group from $850.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on CoStar Group from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $890.58.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

