Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 51,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 420,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after buying an additional 57,053 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 9,817 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 17,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III stock opened at $12.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.65. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $12.88.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

