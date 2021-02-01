Key Financial Inc Acquires New Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 70,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 36,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$23.08 during trading hours on Monday. 2,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,916. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.81 and a 52 week high of $24.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.06.

