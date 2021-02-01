Key Financial Inc Buys New Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,834,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $805,599,000 after purchasing an additional 708,377 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,408,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,900,420,000 after purchasing an additional 549,201 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 260.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 521,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,854,000 after purchasing an additional 376,467 shares during the period. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,247,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 157.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 531,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,434,000 after purchasing an additional 325,118 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UPS traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $156.01. The stock had a trading volume of 105,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,948,637. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $178.01. The company has a market cap of $134.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UPS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $152.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $202.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.86.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

