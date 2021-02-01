Key Financial Inc Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Key Financial Inc increased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 300.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,146 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 1.2% of Key Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NEE traded up $1.83 on Monday, hitting $82.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,762,721. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.85.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.82.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

