Key Financial Inc Lowers Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Key Financial Inc lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,232 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 6,585 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 19,162 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $2,837,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $10,607,210.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $4,476,654.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 265,231 shares of company stock worth $25,800,734. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.91. 247,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,520,869. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $107.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday. Cowen raised their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Starbucks from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.85.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

