Key Financial Inc Takes $168,000 Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 361 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 287,808.7% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,954,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 1,954,221 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at $280,017,000. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at $192,228,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 62.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,107,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $488,887,000 after purchasing an additional 427,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 610,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $284,560,000 after purchasing an additional 300,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock traded up $9.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $519.12. The stock had a trading volume of 30,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,653. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $532.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $484.72 and a 200 day moving average of $453.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.26 by $0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TMO. BTIG Research upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $492.58.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total transaction of $6,696,780.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,485,089.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

