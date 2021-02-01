Key Financial Inc Takes Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at about $645,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Exelon by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 295,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,484,000 after purchasing an additional 108,175 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $447,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. 76.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXC. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.03. 95,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,015,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $50.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.22 and its 200 day moving average is $41.87.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

