KeyCorp Increases Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Price Target to $22.00

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $12.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

NASDAQ:CDMO traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.07. 5,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,474. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.16. Avid Bioservices has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.78. The company has a market capitalization of $911.59 million, a PE ratio of -158.90 and a beta of 2.36.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $21.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 22.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 45,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 8,414 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 48.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 42,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 13,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.16% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

