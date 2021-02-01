Kforce (KFRC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $365.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.84 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect Kforce to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KFRC opened at $42.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.38 and a 200-day moving average of $37.30. The company has a market cap of $936.42 million, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.49. Kforce has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $45.76.

In other Kforce news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 1,987 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.73, for a total transaction of $82,917.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,900 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $85,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,671 shares of company stock worth $2,570,529. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on KFRC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Kforce from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on Kforce from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

