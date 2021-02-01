Kimball Electronics (KE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $331.75 million during the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 9.91%.

Kimball Electronics stock opened at $19.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $481.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Kimball Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $21.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.29.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sidoti lowered shares of Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Kimball Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

