Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.63.

KMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of KMI opened at $14.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 281.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 754,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,288,000 after acquiring an additional 17,776 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 129,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 6,935 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 26.7% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 20,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 41,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

