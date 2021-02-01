Kingfisher Capital LLC Decreases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Kingfisher Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.22.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $44.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

