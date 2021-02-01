Kingfisher Capital LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 4.0% in the third quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $4,327,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 301,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,559,884.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 501,243 shares of company stock worth $68,703,231. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock opened at $128.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $315.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.93.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.72%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.