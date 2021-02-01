Kingfisher Capital LLC Invests $488,000 in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Kingfisher Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000.

Shares of SPSB opened at $31.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.38. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.80 and a 12 month high of $31.44.

