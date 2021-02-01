Kingfisher Capital LLC Takes Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Kingfisher Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DVY. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $69,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $96.72 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $61.89 and a 52 week high of $107.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.72.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

