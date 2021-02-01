Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,480,000 shares, an increase of 99.0% from the December 31st total of 11,800,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 17,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

NYSE:KGC traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $7.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 733,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,879,721. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $10.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.21.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Kinross Gold had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Kinross Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 144,215,456 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,271,980,000 after buying an additional 13,911,897 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,452,778 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $180,827,000 after buying an additional 4,119,996 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 13,685,672 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $126,266,000 after buying an additional 5,255,046 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,198,702 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $81,132,000 after buying an additional 4,605,403 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,527,659 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,250,000 after buying an additional 434,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

KGC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on Kinross Gold from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Kinross Gold from $14.25 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, November 5th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinross Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

