Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.80.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KFY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Korn Ferry from $34.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

NYSE KFY traded up $2.44 on Monday, hitting $48.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,747. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.51. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $49.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.89 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.49. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $435.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.91 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

In other Korn Ferry news, Director George T. Shaheen sold 13,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $557,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 175.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter worth about $507,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 46.3% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 12,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

