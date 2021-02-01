L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Short Interest Up 37.8% in January

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, an increase of 37.8% from the December 31st total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $968,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.3% in the third quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX opened at $171.51 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies has a 52 week low of $142.01 and a 52 week high of $230.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $185.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, 140166 initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.78.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

