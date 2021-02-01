Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $69.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Lakeland Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $58.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.82. Lakeland Financial has a 12-month low of $30.49 and a 12-month high of $61.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 33.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that Lakeland Financial will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. This is a boost from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the third quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Lakeland Financial by 506.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lakeland Financial (LKFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.