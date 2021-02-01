Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Three Peaks Capital Management LLC

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 45.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16,223 shares during the quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 51.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 81,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after buying an additional 27,685 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 27.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 9,119 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 126,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,996,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Lamb Weston by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

LW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $74.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $96.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 95.26%. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.80%.

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $5,396,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $463,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

See Also: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.