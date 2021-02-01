Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,945 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,836 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 45,344 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 183,210 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $10,919,000 after acquiring an additional 52,544 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth $513,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,773 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

LVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Union Gaming Research downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Shares of NYSE:LVS traded up $1.70 on Monday, reaching $49.79. The company had a trading volume of 497,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,643,379. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $71.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was down 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

