LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,714,700 shares, a decline of 41.0% from the December 31st total of 2,906,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 755,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LTMAQ remained flat at $$1.64 during trading on Monday. 136,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,664. LATAM Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $9.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.73. The company has a market cap of $996.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.89.

Get LATAM Airlines Group alerts:

LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.22). LATAM Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 57.17% and a negative return on equity of 576.37%. The firm had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LATAM Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

LATAM Airlines Group Company Profile

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company provides passenger transport services to approximately 145 destinations in 26 countries, as well as cargo services to approximately 151 destinations in 29 countries; and operates loyalty programs.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for LATAM Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LATAM Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.