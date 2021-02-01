Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Short Interest Up 103.6% in January

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 103.6% from the December 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 353,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

LEMIF stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.25. 67,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,632. Leading Edge Materials has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average of $0.19.

About Leading Edge Materials

Leading Edge Materials Corp., a junior mining company, explores for and develops mineral resource properties in Sweden. The company primarily explores for graphite, lithium, cobalt, and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Woxna project that comprises 4 exploitation mining concessions consisting of Kringelgruven, Mattsmyra, Gropabo, and Mansberg with an area totaling 146.71 hectares located near the town of Edsbyn, Sweden.

