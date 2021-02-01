Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) Short Interest Update

Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 429,800 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the December 31st total of 292,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 339,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Leaf Group in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Get Leaf Group alerts:

NYSE LEAF opened at $5.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.91 million, a P/E ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.90. Leaf Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $63.26 million during the quarter. Leaf Group had a negative return on equity of 25.95% and a negative net margin of 5.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEAF. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leaf Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Leaf Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leaf Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Leaf Group by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 13,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Leaf Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Leaf Group Company Profile

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer internet company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home dÃ©cor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, a made-to-order home dÃ©cor brand.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Leaf Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leaf Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.