Learning Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:LTTHF) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Learning Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:LTTHF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on LTTHF. Peel Hunt raised Learning Technologies Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of LTTHF opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.22. Learning Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $2.45.

About Learning Technologies Group

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, and Other segments.

