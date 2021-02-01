Legacy Financial Group LLC Invests $6.78 Million in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 311,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,781,000. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 2.6% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,557,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,702,000 after buying an additional 186,413 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,710,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,195,000 after acquiring an additional 343,577 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,521,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,063,000 after purchasing an additional 302,995 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,017,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,124,000 after purchasing an additional 316,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 861,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,822,000 after purchasing an additional 74,102 shares during the last quarter.

BSCM stock opened at $21.70 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $23.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.83.

