Legacy Financial Group LLC Invests $684,000 in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN)

Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 42,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 48.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $971,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,149,000.

Shares of SNLN opened at $16.13 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.89. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.88 and a fifty-two week high of $17.46.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. This is an increase from Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

