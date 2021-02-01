Legacy Financial Group LLC Makes New $1.82 Million Investment in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 190,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,226,000 after buying an additional 26,567 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 187,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 95,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,339,000 after acquiring an additional 57,413 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 52,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWC opened at $135.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.70. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $55.02 and a 12 month high of $140.78.

About iShares Micro-Cap ETF

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

