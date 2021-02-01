Legacy Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY)

Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KBWY. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 87,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $202,000.

Get Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of KBWY opened at $20.37 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.64. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $32.13.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th were paid a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.