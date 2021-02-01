Legacy Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.1% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $193.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $195.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.73. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $202.34.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

