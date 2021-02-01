Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 2,400 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 68,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,592,000. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,725,000.

Shares of VWO opened at $51.68 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.19 and its 200-day moving average is $46.45. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $54.56.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

