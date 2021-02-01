Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 8,401 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 8,401 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,000. Adobe comprises approximately 3.3% of Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,509 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 801 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 68,542 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,279,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

ADBE opened at $458.77 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.32, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $482.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $475.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total value of $450,878.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,658.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total transaction of $293,628.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,862,868.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,794 shares of company stock worth $40,489,167. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADBE. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $523.58.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

